Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano
Daily Post
- Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plotting to rig the Saturday's governorship election.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Has Written Results Of 10 Councils, Obiano Alleges
Within Nigeria:
Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday – Obiano
Edujandon:
Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday – Gov. Obiano
Kanyi Daily:
APC Has Written Results In 10 LGAs Ahead Of Anambra Election - Governor Obiano
Kemi Filani Blog:
Anambra election: APC has written results for 10 LGs already - Gov Obiano
