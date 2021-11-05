Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three dead as gunmen open fire on passersby in Imo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Unknown gunmen on Friday evening, November 5, opened fire on passersby at Neokeisima junction Umulogho in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, killing three on the spot.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

