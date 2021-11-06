Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Barde Hails Dankwambo On Installation As 3rd Chancellor Of Bells University
News photo Leadership  - Former governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has been commended on his selection and installation as the third Chancellor of the Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. Dr. Dankwambo, who was also an accountant- ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor Daily Times:
Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor
Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor The Guardian:
Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor
Bells varsity appoints ex-Gombe Gov. Dankwambo chancellor Peoples Gazette:
Bells varsity appoints ex-Gombe Gov. Dankwambo chancellor
Dankwambo hailed on his selection, installation as 3rd chancellor of Bells University Business Day:
Dankwambo hailed on his selection, installation as 3rd chancellor of Bells University
Bells Varsity installs ex-governor Dankwambo as Chancellor - P.M. News PM News:
Bells Varsity installs ex-governor Dankwambo as Chancellor - P.M. News
Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor Prompt News:
Bells Varsity installs ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo, as Chancellor
Obasanjo The Eagle Online:
Obasanjo's Bells University installs ex-Governor as Chancellor
Education: Dankwambo hailed on his selection, installation as 3rd Chancellor of Bells University Tech Economy:
Education: Dankwambo hailed on his selection, installation as 3rd Chancellor of Bells University


   More Picks
1 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Why I declined Osinbajo’s invitation, by Comedian Mr Macaroni - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Anambra election: AAC candidate, Nwankwo steps down, endorses PDP's Ozigbo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Real reason why we arrested, detained Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info