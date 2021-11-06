Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anambra Decides: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra
Daily Post
- The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, has said that a report in the public domain that people are
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Anambra 2021: Government debunks reports of mass departure of voters from Anambra
Daily Trust:
Anambra 2021: ‘No mass departure of voters from Anambra’
The Herald:
Anambra 2021: Govt debunks reports of mass departure of voters from Anambra
The News Guru:
Anambra Government reacts to reports of mass departure of voters for fear of attacks
Pulse Nigeria:
Anambra Govt denies mass departure of voters to neighbouring states ahead of election
PM News:
#AnambraDecides: Govt. debunks report of mass departure of voters - P.M. News
Edujandon:
#AnambraDecides2021: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra
The Point:
Govt. debunks reports of mass departure of voters from Anambra
More Picks
1
Eight people dead after incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival event -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
"This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Anambra decides: Policemen protest non-payment of feeding allowance [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
Photos from the wedding introduction of actress Ini Dima-Okojie and her fiance -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Anambra Decides: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Anambra decides 2021: Live results, updates, situation reports from governorship election -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
I have trust issues –Adesua Etomi -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
