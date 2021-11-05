Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The House of Representatives Committee on Army has again called on President Buhari to declare bandits terrorists to enable the Nigerian Armed Forces to prosecute war against them.

 

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

