Anambra guber: Impressive turnout of voters in Awka, Njikoka, Idemil LGAs The Nation - The Saturday governorship election in Anambra started generally peacefully with an impressive turnout of voters in most of the areas in Awka South, Njikoka and Idemili North Local Government Areas. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%