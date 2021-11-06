Dele Momodu: Femi Osibona didn't cut corners — he planned to live in collapsed Ikoyi building

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Eight people dead after incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival event - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
"This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
Anambra decides: Policemen protest non-payment of feeding allowance [VIDEO] - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Photos from the wedding introduction of actress Ini Dima-Okojie and her fiance - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
7
|
Anambra Decides: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Anambra decides 2021: Live results, updates, situation reports from governorship election - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
9
|
I have trust issues –Adesua Etomi - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times,
16 hours ago