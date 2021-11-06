Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Flavour Treats Fans to an Electrifying Performance at Sold-Out Music Concert in New York
Gist Lovers  - Nigerian artiste Flavour treated fans to an electrifying performances at the popular Sound of Brazil (Sobs), New York, United States. The concert recorded massive turnout and was sold out two days before the concert.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Live Music concert in New York Vanguard News:
Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Live Music concert in New York
Flavour Thrills Fans At Sold-out Music Concert In New York Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Flavour Thrills Fans At Sold-out Music Concert In New York
Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Music concert in New York Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Music concert in New York
Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Music concert in New York Kemi Filani Blog:
Flavour thrills fans at sold-out Music concert in New York


   More Picks
1 Eight people dead after incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival event - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Photos from the wedding introduction of actress Ini Dima-Okojie and her fiance - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Anambra Decides: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Anambra decides 2021: Live results, updates, situation reports from governorship election - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nnewi voters stop commencement of voting over unavailability of original result sheet - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 ''Are you mad?''- Pastor berates people who are in the habit of ''tapping'' from other people's grace (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 PDP would have become dictatorial if Buhari didn?t win in 2015 - Newly elected Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Ikoyi building collapse: It will be tough to find survivors at this time - Gov Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Anambra Decides: Voters at Soludo's polling unit protest faulty card reader - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info