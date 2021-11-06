Post News
News at a Glance
Revival Crusade ‘The Outpouring’ To Air Live on DStv, GOtv
PM News
- Nigerian gospel singer and worship revivalist, Dunsin Oyekan, is scheduled to hold a worship, prayer crusade in Lagos tagged “The Outpouring” on Sunday, November 7, 2021which will air live on DStv and GOtv.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Revival crusade ‘The Outpouring’ to air live on DStv, GOtv
News Break:
Revival Crusade ‘The Outpouring’ To Air Live On DStv, GOtv
Mega News:
Revival Crusade ‘The Outpouring’ To Air Live on DStv, GOtv
More Picks
1
Eight people dead after incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival event -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Photos from the wedding introduction of actress Ini Dima-Okojie and her fiance -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Anambra Decides: Government makes clarifications on mass departure of voters from Anambra -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Anambra decides 2021: Live results, updates, situation reports from governorship election -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Nnewi voters stop commencement of voting over unavailability of original result sheet -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
''Are you mad?''- Pastor berates people who are in the habit of ''tapping'' from other people's grace (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
PDP would have become dictatorial if Buhari didn?t win in 2015 - Newly elected Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Ikoyi building collapse: It will be tough to find survivors at this time - Gov Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Anambra Decides: Voters at Soludo's polling unit protest faulty card reader -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
