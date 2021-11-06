Osinbajo grateful to Cote d’Ivoire for supporting Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala The Guardian - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed appreciation to Cote d’Ivoire for lending its support to Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigerians, in attaining their present positions.



News Credibility Score: 99%