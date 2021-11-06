Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APGA wins three more LGAs in Anambra
Daily Trust  - Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won three more Local Government Areas in the ongoing governorship election. The local governments are Awka South, Onitsha South and Enugu Anambra East. This brings to four, the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

