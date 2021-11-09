Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits didn?t impose new heads and fines on Sokoto community - Police
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Sokoto police command has debunked claim of bandits imposing new heads and fines in Sabon Birni community.

 

The state police spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar maintained that its

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police: Bandits didn The Cable:
Police: Bandits didn't impose new heads, fines on Sokoto community
Bandits not Imposing Heads on Sokoto villages – Police Daily Trust:
Bandits not Imposing Heads on Sokoto villages – Police
Bandits did not impose new heads, fines on Sokoto community - Police Within Nigeria:
Bandits did not impose new heads, fines on Sokoto community - Police
Police Speak On Bandits Imposing New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages Naija News:
Police Speak On Bandits Imposing New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages
Police Reacts As Bandits Impose New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages Anaedo Online:
Police Reacts As Bandits Impose New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages
Police DENY bandits are imposing heads on Sokoto villages | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police DENY bandits are imposing heads on Sokoto villages | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sokoto Police Command denies reports of imposition of village heads by bandits 1st for Credible News:
Sokoto Police Command denies reports of imposition of village heads by bandits
Police Speak On Bandits Imposing New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages Tori News:
Police Speak On Bandits Imposing New Traditional Rulers, Fines On Sokoto Villages


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
8 Regina Daniels’ former co-wife Laila returns to Morocco after failed marriage with billionaire Ned Nwoko - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Bandits didn?t impose new heads and fines on Sokoto community - Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info