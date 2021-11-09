Wizkid Shows Off His Parents, Muniru Olatunji Balogun And Jane Dolapo Balogun (Photo) GL Trends - Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid has flaunted his parents on his Instagram stories. The “Essence” crooner shared photos of his father, mother, and his stepmother with his fans, saying they are his favourite people.



News Credibility Score: 70%