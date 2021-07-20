Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Climate change: Africa cheated, oppressed, lied to by rich nations —Buhari
The Punch  - Segun Adewole The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), speaking at the opening plenary of the COP-26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland said Africa is being cheated, oppressed and lied to by rich nations.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

