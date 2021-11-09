Post News
News at a Glance
Electoral Amendment: Senate approves conference committee report, adopts direct primaries for parties
Premium Times
- A conference committee was set up by the Senate and the House of Representatives to harmonise the differences in the bill passed by both chambers in July.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Senate approves conference committee report on electoral bill
Leadership:
Senate Passes Conference Report On Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Vanguard News:
INEC to determine results transmission mode, as NASS passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Peoples Daily:
Electoral Amendment Act: Reps adopt conference C’ttee report
Ripples Nigeria:
Senate approves report on amendment of electoral act, direct primaries for parties
News Break:
Senate Passes Harmonised Electoral Act Amendment Bill
The Eagle Online:
Electoral Act: National Assembly approves direct primaries for political parties
More Picks
1
For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
6
Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
10
Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
