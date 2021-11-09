Anambra Election: Tension As Nigerian Soldiers Shoot Ihiala Resident, Leave With His Body









A middle-aged man has been shot by soldiers patrolling the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.On Tuesday, soldiers from a patrol van reportedly opened fire on some commuters, ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.A middle-aged man has been shot by soldiers patrolling the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.On Tuesday, soldiers from a patrol van reportedly opened fire on some commuters, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%