Buhari tasks Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to end its importation

Buhari tasks Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to end its importation



President Mohammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to stop the importation of wheat which gulp over 2 billion ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari tasks Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to end its importationPresident Mohammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to stop the importation of wheat which gulp over 2 billion ...



News Credibility Score: 99%