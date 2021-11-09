Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari tasks Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to end its importation
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Buhari tasks Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to end its importation

President Mohammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerian farmers to embrace wheat farming to stop the importation of wheat which gulp over 2 billion ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari vows to end annual $2bn wheat importation The Sun:
Buhari vows to end annual $2bn wheat importation
President Buhari launches wheat farming to end importation of product AIT:
President Buhari launches wheat farming to end importation of product
President Buhari Says Nigeria To End Wheat Importation Soon Naija Loaded:
President Buhari Says Nigeria To End Wheat Importation Soon
Buhari Launches Wheat Farming In Plateau Independent:
Buhari Launches Wheat Farming In Plateau
Buhari Says Nigeria To End Wheat Importation Soon Benco News:
Buhari Says Nigeria To End Wheat Importation Soon
The Tide:
Buhari Dangles End To Wheat Imports


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info