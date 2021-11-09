Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Ihiala
News photo Daily Post  - Gunmen suspected to be operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday afternoon

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Engage Joint Security Operatives in Gun Battle in Ihiala This Day:
Gunmen Engage Joint Security Operatives in Gun Battle in Ihiala
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Ihiala Daily Times:
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Ihiala
Gunmen, Joint Security Operatives In Alleged 3 Hours Gun Battle In Anambra State Naija Loaded:
Gunmen, Joint Security Operatives In Alleged 3 Hours Gun Battle In Anambra State
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Anambra
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Ihiala Edujandon:
Gunmen, joint security operatives in alleged 3 hours gun battle in Ihiala
Gunmen And Joint Security Operatives Allegedly Exchange Gun Fire for 3 Hours in Ihiala Tori News:
Gunmen And Joint Security Operatives Allegedly Exchange Gun Fire for 3 Hours in Ihiala


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info