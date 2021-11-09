Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra election: Tension as suspected IPOB members, police clash in Ihiala
News photo The Punch  - There was tension in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday as suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra engaged the police for over three hours at Osumoghu junction, during the Supplementary Governorship ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Security Forces, Suspected IPOB Members In Shoot Out At Ihiala Supplementary Election Independent:
Security Forces, Suspected IPOB Members In Shoot Out At Ihiala Supplementary Election
Police, IPOB In To Three-Hour Gun Duel In Anambra The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police, IPOB In To Three-Hour Gun Duel In Anambra
Anambra Poll: Tension In Ihiala As Suspected IPOB Members Clash With Police Global Village Extra:
Anambra Poll: Tension In Ihiala As Suspected IPOB Members Clash With Police
Anambra Election: We Are Not Responsible For Violence In Ihiala – IPOB Naija News:
Anambra Election: We Are Not Responsible For Violence In Ihiala – IPOB
Anambra Election: Gunmen Engage Security Operatives In 3 Hours Gun Battle In Ihiala Kanyi Daily:
Anambra Election: Gunmen Engage Security Operatives In 3 Hours Gun Battle In Ihiala
Anambra Election: We Are Not Responsible For Violence In Ihiala – IPOB Tori News:
Anambra Election: We Are Not Responsible For Violence In Ihiala – IPOB


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info