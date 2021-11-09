Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral act: NASS adopts direct primaries, transmission of election results electronically
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Senate and House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unanimously approved direct primary for all political parties for the emergence

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral Act amendment: Finally, NASS okays e-transmission of results, direct primary Daily Times:
Electoral Act amendment: Finally, NASS okays e-transmission of results, direct primary
Electoral Act: NASS Okays Direct Primaries, Electronic Transmission of Election Results Independent:
Electoral Act: NASS Okays Direct Primaries, Electronic Transmission of Election Results
Electoral Act: NASS Adopts Direct Primaries, Transmission Of Election Results Electronically The Nigeria Lawyer:
Electoral Act: NASS Adopts Direct Primaries, Transmission Of Election Results Electronically
Amended Electoral Act Retains Direct Primaries, Empowers INEC On Results Transmission Inside Business Nigeria:
Amended Electoral Act Retains Direct Primaries, Empowers INEC On Results Transmission
PDP Kicks As NASS Adopts Direct Primaries In Amended Electoral Act The Will:
PDP Kicks As NASS Adopts Direct Primaries In Amended Electoral Act


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 I voted for Soludo, APGA in Ihiala because we have no chance of winning, says ADC governorship candidate - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Lady in shock after caterer she contracted hid fried meat and fish meant for her guests with the intention of taking them home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Senate confirms Kogi, Bauchi states nominees as RMAFC commissioners - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info