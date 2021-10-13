Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Squid Game' creator confirms season 2, hints at plot twist
The Punch  - Creator and director of "Squid Game", Hwang Dong-hyuk, has confirmed that the Netflix TV series would be back for a second season.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Squid Game’ creator confirms season 2, hints at plot twist Oyo Gist:
‘Squid Game’ creator confirms season 2, hints at plot twist
“Squid Game” Creator Confirms Season 2 The Will:
“Squid Game” Creator Confirms Season 2
Netflix PM News:
Netflix's Squid Game season 2 confirmed - P.M. News
Squid Game is getting a second season according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. Pulse Nigeria:
Squid Game is getting a second season according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.
Squid Game is getting a second season. Gist Reel:
Squid Game is getting a second season.
Squid Game’s Director reveals the future of the series EE Live:
Squid Game’s Director reveals the future of the series


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Lady in shock after caterer she contracted hid fried meat and fish meant for her guests with the intention of taking them home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info