Nigerian forces neutralize ISWAP terrorists in Borno’s Mafa town
Daily Post  - Nigerian troops on Tuesday took out Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State. The battle with the sect members happened in Ngwom community under Mafa Local Government Area. The terrorists sneaked into the locality on six gun ...

16 hours ago
