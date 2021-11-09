Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Minister, Bulama, Four Others Over N450Million Fraud
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former Minister of Science and Technology, Abdu Bulama over fraud charges filed against him.
He was re-arraigned on Monday before Justice Fadima ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

