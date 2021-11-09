Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris
News photo Daily Post  - The federal government is organising the Nigeria International Partnership Forum (NIPF) in Paris, the capital of France. The high-level event on the sidelines of the annual Paris Peace Forum holds from 11th to 13th November. The gathering will bring ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria convenes business, security summit in Paris The Sun:
Nigeria convenes business, security summit in Paris
Buhari leads as Nigeria convenes investment, security summit in Paris Premium Times:
Buhari leads as Nigeria convenes investment, security summit in Paris
Nigeria holds investment, security summit in Paris Peoples Daily:
Nigeria holds investment, security summit in Paris
Nigeria Convenes High Level Investment, Security Summit In Paris Independent:
Nigeria Convenes High Level Investment, Security Summit In Paris
Nigeria To Organize Investment, Security Summit In Paris – Garba Shehu Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria To Organize Investment, Security Summit In Paris – Garba Shehu
Nigeria convenes high level business/investment/security summit in Paris The Eagle Online:
Nigeria convenes high level business/investment/security summit in Paris
Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris The Dabigal Blog:
Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris
Nigeria Convenes High Level Business/Investment/Security Summit In Paris Yes International! Magazine:
Nigeria Convenes High Level Business/Investment/Security Summit In Paris
Nigeria’s international summit on security, business holds Wednesday in Paris Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s international summit on security, business holds Wednesday in Paris


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info