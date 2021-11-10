Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun teacher brutalises three-year-old for inability to write
News photo The Punch  - A mother, Elizabeth Ebere, has accused a teacher at the Adeoye International School, Iyana-Iyesi, in the Ota area of Ogun State, of assaulting her daughter, Chizaram, aka Zara.

