Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ogun teacher brutalises three-year-old for inability to write
The Punch
- A mother, Elizabeth Ebere, has accused a teacher at the Adeoye International School, Iyana-Iyesi, in the Ota area of Ogun State, of assaulting her daughter, Chizaram, aka Zara.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Ogun teacher brutalises three-year-old for inability to write
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Heartbreaking photo: Ogun teacher brutalises three-year-old for inability to write | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Mother Calls Out Teacher For Brutalising Three-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun
Republican Nigeria:
Ogun teacher assaults 3 year old pupil for not writing in school
MetroStar Nigeria:
Ogun: School teacher flogs three-year old pupil for refusing to write
More Picks
1
For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu -
News Diary Online,
1 day ago
6
Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
10
Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...