Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo, has reacted to his victory in the Anambra State governorship election.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soludo reacts to victory says ‘It’s the will of God’ Daily Times:
Soludo reacts to victory says ‘It’s the will of God’
Anambra election: ‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to victory Daily Post:
Anambra election: ‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to victory
‘It’s The Will Of God’ – Anambra State Governor Elect, Soludo Reacts To Victory Naija Loaded:
‘It’s The Will Of God’ – Anambra State Governor Elect, Soludo Reacts To Victory
‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to gubernatorial victory Oyo Gist:
‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to gubernatorial victory
Anambra Governor-Elect, Soludo reacts to election victory The News Guru:
Anambra Governor-Elect, Soludo reacts to election victory
INEC Declares APGA’s Soludo Winner Of Anambra Governorship Election News Break:
INEC Declares APGA’s Soludo Winner Of Anambra Governorship Election
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God – Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election Olajide TV:
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God – Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election
“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God” – Anambra State Governor-Elect, Soludo Gist Lovers:
“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God” – Anambra State Governor-Elect, Soludo
“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God” - Anambra State Governor-elect, Soludo speaks Luci Post:
“This reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God” - Anambra State Governor-elect, Soludo speaks
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election Gist Punch:
This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election
INEC Declares APGA Kanyi Daily:
INEC Declares APGA's Charles Soludo Winner Of Anambra Governorship Election


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info