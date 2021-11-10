Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too generous
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - J Martins has warned generous people of what could happen to them if they keep acceding to people's requests.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too generous Yaba Left Online:
Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too generous
Singer J Martins warns of the danger of being too generous Pulse Nigeria:
Singer J Martins warns of the danger of being too generous
Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too Generous Luci Post:
Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too Generous
Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too generous Naija Parrot:
Singer, J Martins warns of the dangers of being too generous
Singer, J Martins Speaks on the Dangers of Being Too Generous Gist Lovers:
Singer, J Martins Speaks on the Dangers of Being Too Generous


   More Picks
1 Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Singer Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, share more photos and video from their baecation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Former Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Soludo Of APGA Party Wins Anambra Governorship Election By A Landslide - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 "I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 Comedian, Arole, laments about the rising cost of food items in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Singer, CKay excited as he receives first BRIT Certified Silver Plaque for ”Love Nwantiti” - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
9 Ayra Starr becomes Spotify Equal Africa artiste for November | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info