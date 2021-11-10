Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electoral bill: N/Assembly approves e-transmission of results, direct primaries
News photo Daily Trust  - How Osinbajo resolved impasse between APC govs, lawmakers  – Presidency PDP kicks   The National Assembly has passed the harmonised version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill after considering the report of its conference committee.

