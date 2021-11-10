NCDC Records 64 Fresh COVID-19 Infections In States, FCT

The report shows that ... Biz Watch Nigeria - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it recorded 64 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 9 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was contained in its update for Tuesday, November 9, 2021.The report shows that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%