60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 60-year-old man, Bolaji Olarongbe and his 45-year-old accomplice, Moshood Shittu for alleged housebreaking and theft.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

