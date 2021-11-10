Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Defend your budget proposals in 1 week or risk zero allocation, Lawan tells MDAs
News photo Daily Trust  - Senate President Ahmad Lawan has given a one-week ultimatum to Ministries, Departments and Agencies yet to defend their budget proposals for 2022 to do so or risk zero allocation.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

