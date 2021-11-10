Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021







The 52-year-old actor was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, Linda Ikeji Blog - Paul Rudd has been crowned People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2021The 52-year-old actor was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday,



News Credibility Score: 99%