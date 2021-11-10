Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Paul Rudd has been crowned People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2021 

 

The 52-year-old actor was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday,

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Paul Rudd named People The Punch:
Actor Paul Rudd named People's sexiest man alive
Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive The Guardian:
Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive
Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive! Bella Naija:
Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!
52-year-old Star Actor, Paul Rudd, Becomes 2021 Sexiest Man Alive News Break:
52-year-old Star Actor, Paul Rudd, Becomes 2021 Sexiest Man Alive
American actor, Paul Rudd named 2021 sexiest man alive Oyo Gist:
American actor, Paul Rudd named 2021 sexiest man alive
Actor Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive for 2021 Pulse Nigeria:
Actor Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive for 2021
Paul Rudd Is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2021 The Will:
Paul Rudd Is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2021
Actor Paul Rudd Named 2021 People Global Village Extra:
Actor Paul Rudd Named 2021 People's Sexiest Man Alive
Paul Rudd is People EE Live:
Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021
Paul Rudd has been named 2021 Sexiest Man Alive. Gist Reel:
Paul Rudd has been named 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.
Paul Rudd has been named people’s most sexiest man alive #PaulRudd Sidomex Entertainment:
Paul Rudd has been named people’s most sexiest man alive #PaulRudd
2021 People Monte Oz Live:
2021 People's Sexiest Man Alive is Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd is PEOPLE Ladun Liadi Blog:
Paul Rudd is PEOPLE's 2021 s.e.xiest man alive | Ladun Liadi's Blog
52-year-old Hollywood Actor Named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 Tori News:
52-year-old Hollywood Actor Named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021


   More Picks
1 Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Singer Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, share more photos and video from their baecation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Former Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Soludo Of APGA Party Wins Anambra Governorship Election By A Landslide - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 "I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 Comedian, Arole, laments about the rising cost of food items in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Singer, CKay excited as he receives first BRIT Certified Silver Plaque for ”Love Nwantiti” - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
9 Ayra Starr becomes Spotify Equal Africa artiste for November | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info