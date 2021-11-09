Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


House of Reps ask security agencies to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The House of Representatives has asked security agencies to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of a Journalist, Tordue Henry Salem, and do everything within its means to s

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Find Vanguard Vanguard News:
Find Vanguard's reporter, Salem, Reps charge security agencies
Find missing Vanguard reporter now -Reps task security agencies Peoples Daily:
Find missing Vanguard reporter now -Reps task security agencies
Probe disappearance of Vanguard reporter, House charges security agencies The Sun:
Probe disappearance of Vanguard reporter, House charges security agencies
Reps task security agencies on missing Vanguard reporter The Eagle Online:
Reps task security agencies on missing Vanguard reporter
Nigeria Global Upfront:
Nigeria's National Assembly task security agencies to find Vanguard Newspapers missing Reporter, Tordue Salem


   More Picks
1 For Ikorodu or London? Funny reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she once went on a date with 'danfo' driver - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh, refused entry into Ihiala headquarters as supplementary election holds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 This reflects the Supreme will of the Almighty God - Charles Soludo speaks after INEC declared him winner of Anambra governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian filmmaker narrates how someone stole his idea for a movie and invited him to the premiere - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 At COP26, Nigeria sends powerful message to rich nations – Garba Shehu - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria convenes high-level business summit in Paris - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 I found my wife, daughter’s corpses on Kitchen floor- Danish murder suspect - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Maltreatment of Nigerians Abroad: Reps summon Minister of Foreign Affairs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info