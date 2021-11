PSG Midfielder Aminata Diallo Arrested In Connection With Teammate’s Attack The Will - November 10, (THEWILL) - Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, has been arrested in connection with an attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Two masked guys took Hamraoui out of her car, punching and hitting her legs, according to L' ...



News Credibility Score: 99%