Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Google wins UK legal case over iPhone tracking
News photo The Punch  - Google wins UK legal case over iPhone tracking

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Google wins UK legal case over iPhone tracking The Guardian:
Google wins UK legal case over iPhone tracking
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over iPhone Tracking The Nigeria Lawyer:
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over iPhone Tracking
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over IPhone Tracking Inside Business Nigeria:
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over IPhone Tracking
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over iPhone Tracking Global Village Extra:
Google Wins UK Legal Case Over iPhone Tracking


   More Picks
1 Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 60-year-old man and one other arrested for alleged housebreaking in Ilorin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Singer Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, share more photos and video from their baecation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Former Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Soludo Of APGA Party Wins Anambra Governorship Election By A Landslide - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 N20bn bailout fund: Kogi Assembly threatens warrant of arrest against bank MD - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 "I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
7 Comedian, Arole, laments about the rising cost of food items in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Singer, CKay excited as he receives first BRIT Certified Silver Plaque for ”Love Nwantiti” - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
9 Ayra Starr becomes Spotify Equal Africa artiste for November | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info