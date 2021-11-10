Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra decides: PDP's Valentine Ozigbo concedes defeat and congratulates Charles Soludo, alleges state funds were used to coerce voters
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - PDP governorship candidate in the just concluded Anambra state governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has conceded defeat to his APGA counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo, who won the election.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra election: PDP The Punch:
Anambra election: PDP's Ozigbo concedes defeat, congratulates Soludo
PDP’s Ozigbo concedes defeat to Soludo in Anambra governorship election The Guardian:
PDP’s Ozigbo concedes defeat to Soludo in Anambra governorship election
Anambra election: Valentine Ozigbo phones Soludo, lists short-comings of election Vanguard News:
Anambra election: Valentine Ozigbo phones Soludo, lists short-comings of election
Anambra election: PDP’s Ozigbo congratulates Soludo Lailas News:
Anambra election: PDP’s Ozigbo congratulates Soludo
Anambra election: PDP’s Ozigbo concedes defeat, congratulates Soludo Republican Nigeria:
Anambra election: PDP’s Ozigbo concedes defeat, congratulates Soludo
PDP Instablog 9ja:
PDP's Valentine Ozigbo has conceded defeat and congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory
Unlike APC, PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo Congratulates Charles Soludo The Genius Media:
Unlike APC, PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo Congratulates Charles Soludo
Anambra Election: PDP Tori News:
Anambra Election: PDP's Ozigbo Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Soludo


   More Picks
1 Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Peju Ugboma: Medical, Dental Council indicts three Premier Hospital doctors - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records 65 infections in nine states, eight deaths - The Cable, 2 hours ago
4 Lovely photos of Regina Daniels, her hubby Ned Nwoko and son Munir - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Nigeria is viable to attract and Sustain FDI, says President Buhari to French investors - Champion Newspapers, 17 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 'Unbreakable is the bond that we have formed' Oba Elegushi showers love on his wife Olori Sekinat on her 45th birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
9 "I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
10 Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info