Ohanaeze Congratulates Anambra Governor-Elect Charles Soludo The Will - , (THEWILL) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated the governor-elect, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory at the just concluded 2021 Anambra governorship election.



