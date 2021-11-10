Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lady shares photos of the "refreshment" she brought for her husband at a site he was working at
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lady shares photos of the "refreshment" she brought for her husband at a site he was working at
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady reveals 'refreshment' she took along when she went to visit her husband at work
Luci Post:
Nigerian lady reveals ‘refreshment’ she took along when she went to visit her husband at work
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady reveals ‘refreshment’ she took along when she went to visit her husband at work
Gist Reel:
"You brought what will make him liable to die young" - Reactions as lady visits husband’s work site with 'refreshment'
More Picks
1
Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Peju Ugboma: Medical, Dental Council indicts three Premier Hospital doctors -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
3
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records 65 infections in nine states, eight deaths -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
4
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels, her hubby Ned Nwoko and son Munir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Nigeria is viable to attract and Sustain FDI, says President Buhari to French investors -
Champion Newspapers,
17 hours ago
7
US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
'Unbreakable is the bond that we have formed' Oba Elegushi showers love on his wife Olori Sekinat on her 45th birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
9
"I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
10
Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
