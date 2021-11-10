Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate mourns over 120 Nigerians killed by bandits in Sokoto market - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Senate on Tuesday held a minute silence to mourn the killing of over 120 Nigerians by bandits at the Gorony market in Sokoto State. The attention of the upper chamber was drawn to the incident by Senator Ibrahim Gobir through a point of order ...

News Credibility Score: 99%

