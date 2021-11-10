Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria calls for uniformity of laws to tackle piracy, other maritime crimes in Gulf of Guinea
News photo Global Upfront  - Kofi Annan Centre International Peacekeeping Training Centre demands change of Yaoundé Code of Conduct to Convention



Nigeria has appealed for the standardisation of the legal frameworks of countries in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG) to ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Gulf of Guinea: NIMASA calls for uniformed laws to prosecute maritime crimes National Accord:
Gulf of Guinea: NIMASA calls for uniformed laws to prosecute maritime crimes
Gulf of Guinea security: Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws The Eagle Online:
Gulf of Guinea security: Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws
Gulf of Guinea security: Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws Champion Newspapers:
Gulf of Guinea security: Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws
Gulf of Guinea Security: Jamoh Calls for Uniformity of Laws News Diary Online:
Gulf of Guinea Security: Jamoh Calls for Uniformity of Laws
Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws on Gulf of Guinea security The Point:
Jamoh calls for uniformity of laws on Gulf of Guinea security


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 One of Nigeria’s conscientious actresses, Lilian Afegbai, splurges over ₦2m on a bag, ahead of her birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 40 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Port Harcourt - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Police foil kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja Highway | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info