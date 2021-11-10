Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Secondus congratulates Soludo, commends INEC, others
Vanguard News  - Suspended National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor-elect of Anambra.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

