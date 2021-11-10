Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who was the candidate of the Young Progressive Party in the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State, has conceded defeat and congratulated Professor Charles Sol

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won’t challenge your victory, Ifeanyi Ubah assures Soludo The Punch:
I won’t challenge your victory, Ifeanyi Ubah assures Soludo
Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Soludo on election victory Daily Post:
Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Soludo on election victory
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra Governorship election TV360 Nigeria:
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra Governorship election
Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge election results in court Pulse Nigeria:
Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge election results in court
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra gov election Sundiata Post:
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra gov election
Anambra poll: YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge victory in court The News Guru:
Anambra poll: YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge victory in court
Anambra poll: I won’t challenge Soludo’s victory in court — Ubah The Eagle Online:
Anambra poll: I won’t challenge Soludo’s victory in court — Ubah
Buhari Congratulates Soludo On Winning Anambra Governorship Election Screen Gist:
Buhari Congratulates Soludo On Winning Anambra Governorship Election
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra election | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Buhari congratulates Soludo on winning Anambra election | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Anambra election: Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge results in court Instablog 9ja:
Anambra election: Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge results in court
Tori News:
'I Won't Go to Court' - Ifeanyi Ubah Congratulates Soludo on Election Victory
Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah concedes defeat to Soludo Kemi Filani Blog:
Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah concedes defeat to Soludo


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 One of Nigeria’s conscientious actresses, Lilian Afegbai, splurges over ₦2m on a bag, ahead of her birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 40 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Port Harcourt - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Police foil kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja Highway | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info