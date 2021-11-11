Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNIBEN workers begin three-day protest over earned allowance on Thursday
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
University of Benin (UNBEN) workers will on Thursday, November 11, begin a three-day protest over the proposed sharing formula of N21 billion earned ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

