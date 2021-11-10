Post News
News at a Glance
“God knows I’m so American for these people” – Laura Ikeji reacts after being dragged for getting chin fillers
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji has reacted after she was dragged to filth for getting chin fillers. The mum of two had taken to her...
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Actor, Paul Rudd is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Peju Ugboma: Medical, Dental Council indicts three Premier Hospital doctors -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
3
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records 65 infections in nine states, eight deaths -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
4
Lovely photos of Regina Daniels, her hubby Ned Nwoko and son Munir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Nigeria is viable to attract and Sustain FDI, says President Buhari to French investors -
Champion Newspapers,
17 hours ago
7
US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
'Unbreakable is the bond that we have formed' Oba Elegushi showers love on his wife Olori Sekinat on her 45th birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
9
"I am not getting married to Lateef Adedimeji because of pregnancy" – Actress, Mo Bimpe finally speaks on upcoming wedding with colleague -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
10
Court sentences auto-mechanic to life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old neighbour -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
