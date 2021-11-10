Reality star, Mercy Eke expresses desire to own an oil block; says she has ‘paid her dues’ Yaba Left Online - Big Brother Naija ‘pepper dem’ winner and serial entrepreneur, Mercy Eke has expressed her desire to own an oil well. The CEO of Lambo homes in a post shared on Snapchat says it’s time God blesses her with 1 oil block, because she has paid her dues.



