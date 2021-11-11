Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier
News photo Daily Post  - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has said the team is focused on taking three points off Liberia in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday. Musa said that Nigeria can’t afford to lose against Liberia at the Stade Grande de Tangier this weekend.

12 hours ago
