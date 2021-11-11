Governor El-Rufai's son, Bashir reveals what he did while missing his wife







According to Bashir El-Rufai, he missed his wife so much that h Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor El-Rufai's son, Bashir has taken to his Instastory to reveal what he did while missing his wife, Nwakaego.According to Bashir El-Rufai, he missed his wife so much that h



News Credibility Score: 99%