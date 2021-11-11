Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles
News photo Daily Post  - Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has opened up on how he feels about the return of Odion Ighalo to the national team.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ighalo’s return excites Osimhen The Nation:
Ighalo’s return excites Osimhen
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles My Celebrity & I:
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles
Ighalo Still Missing As 22 Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Liberia Clash The Dabigal Blog:
Ighalo Still Missing As 22 Super Eagles Players Train Ahead Of Liberia Clash
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen Speaks On Ighalo’s Return To Super Eagles Screen Gist:
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen Speaks On Ighalo’s Return To Super Eagles
Osimhen reacts as Ighalo returns to Super Eagles Kemi Filani Blog:
Osimhen reacts as Ighalo returns to Super Eagles
Osimhen reacts to Ighalo’s Super Eagles return Brila:
Osimhen reacts to Ighalo’s Super Eagles return


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 One of Nigeria’s conscientious actresses, Lilian Afegbai, splurges over ₦2m on a bag, ahead of her birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 40 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Port Harcourt - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Police foil kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja Highway | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info