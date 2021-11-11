Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man 'cuts off both his legs under train' to claim £2.4 million insurance payout
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has been handed a suspended jail sentence and a heavy fine, after he deliberately chopped off his own legs to claim a £2.4 million insurance payout.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Within Nigeria:
Man 'cuts off both his legs under train' to claim £2.4 million insurance payout in Hungary
Man Cuts Off Both of His Legs Under Train to Claim £2.4 Million Insurance Payout Monte Oz Live:
Man Cuts Off Both of His Legs Under Train to Claim £2.4 Million Insurance Payout
Man Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man 'cuts off both his legs under train' to claim £2.4 million insurance payout | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Man Tori News:
Man 'Cuts Off Both Legs Under Train' To Claim £2.4 million Insurance Payout


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 One of Nigeria’s conscientious actresses, Lilian Afegbai, splurges over ₦2m on a bag, ahead of her birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 40 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Port Harcourt - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Police foil kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja Highway | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info