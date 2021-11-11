Post News
News at a Glance
"Some of you men are wicked and like to see your women suffer" Man shares his experience in response to husband who complained that his wife has refused to take care of his blind mother
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his family's experience in response to a man who complained that his wife has refused to care for his blind mother.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Some of you men are wicked and like to see your women suffer” – Man shares his experience in response to husband who complained that his wife has refused to take care of his blind mother
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Some of you men are wicked and like to see your women suffer” Man shares his experience in response to husband who complained that his wife has refused to take care of his blind mother
Luci Post:
“Some of you men are wicked and like to see your women suffer” - Man shares his experience in response to husband who complained that his wife has refused to take care of his blind mother
Motherhood In-Style:
‘Some Of You Men Are Wicked’ -Nigerian Man Tells His Family’s Experience In Reaction To Man Who Complained That His Wife Has Refused To Take Care Of His Blind Mum
Naija Parrot:
“Some of you men are wicked and like to see your women suffer” – Man shares his experience in response to husband who complained that his wife has refused to take care of his blind mother
More Picks
1
I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
8
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
New Music: Banky W - JO -
Bella Naija,
16 hours ago
10
Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
